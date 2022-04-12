Edventure offers ‘Sensory Night’ Easter celebration

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Edventure Children’s Museum wants all children to be able to enjoy their Easter holiday by celebrating with music, fun and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

The museum is offering a unique experience for all children this year, specifically those who are living with disabilities or sensory sensitivity. This means those in attendance will be able to celebrate with lowered music, reduced lighting, and access to a calming room that is part of the ‘Home Safe Home Exhibit’.

If you are interested in bringing your child, you can find out more information by clicking on the link located here: https://www.edventure.org/calendar

The event is scheduled to take place Friday April 15th, 2022 from 5pm-7pm. Since the museum is attempting to keep the number of visitors limited for this event, registration to attend is required.