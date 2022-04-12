Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 11 injured

NEW YORK (AP)– Police are searching for a man suspected of filling a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shooting multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming. Officials said the gunfire wounded at least five people, and at least 11 in all were injured in some fashion in the attack at the 36th Street station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood. According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated a suspect was wearing a construction vest and a gas mask. Further details were not immediately available. Trains were delayed.

Video courtesy of CNN Newsource.