NWS releases report from tornado outbreak last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The National Weather Service says it has completed their survey of how many total tornadoes touched down in the Midlands area last Tuesday. A total of eight tornadoes, including three in Bamberg County, three in Orangeburg County and two in Calhoun County, brought destruction to Midlands families.

Interested in the results from the tornado damage surveys last week? You can find all the information here…https://t.co/4YfQtXsHL3 — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) April 11, 2022

Altogether five homes were destroyed, four have major damage and another six have minor damage. One injury was reported, and thankfully no one lost their life from the tornadoes.