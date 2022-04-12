Sumter PD looking for missing teen who may be heading to Myrtle Beach

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager who was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday. Officials say 16-year-old Deondre Lindsay was reported missing Tuessday, and he may be heading towards Myrtle Beach to meet an acquaintance.

Authorities say Linday is 5’11” and weighs about 235 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information or know where he may be, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.