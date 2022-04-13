National champion Gamecocks invited to the White House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– During the South Carolina Gamecocks 2022 national championship parade, Congressman Jim Clyburn announced that the team is invited to the White House.

“I’m going to leave the date up to you all to work out, but he made the commitment that he’ll do it and you’re going to decide when to come.” The congressman joked with the team, asking them to pick a day in when he would be in Washington D.C. as well.

Congressman Clyburn also presented Dawn Staley with the flag that was flying above the U.S. Capitol on April 6.