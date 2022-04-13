RCSD on gang violence prevention in the community

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We’re taking a look at gang activity in our community, as the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says gang violence continues to fluctuate. The sheriff’s department says gang violence has partly reduced due to the Midlands Gang Task Force making arrests and tougher jail sentences.

Authorities say other forms of gang violence are rising because teens continue take part in gang activity. Investigators tell us most teens involved in gangs in our community aren’t necessarily looking to be a part of the gang, they’re just looking to fit in.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Marie Morris says if you suspect gang activity in your neighborhood, always contact the police and let them handle it.