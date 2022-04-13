U.S. expected to announce more aid for Ukraine

CNN– Ukraine may soon get more help from the United States. According to an announcement expected today, more military assistance is earmarked for Ukraine, as it fights against the Russian invasion of the country. Although the total price tag of the package was not finalized as of Tuesday night, it will reportedly be worth around $700 million.

President Biden will reportedly use drawdown authority to get the plan approved, which gives a president the right to authorize an immediate transfer from U.S. stocks due to an “unforeseen emergency” without approval from Congress.

Since the start of the Biden administration, it’s given Ukraine nearly $3 billion, most of which came after the Kremlin’s siege.

Also Wednesday, two sources say the Pentagon is holding a meeting with high profile weapon producers about the industry’s capacity to support Ukraine.