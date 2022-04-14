Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail

NEW YORK (AP) – The man charged in this week’s Brooklyn subway attack has been ordered held without bail, with prosecutors saying he terrified the “entire city.” Frank James was arrested in Manhattan a day after the attack in which 10 people were wounded by gunfire. He made his first appearance in federal court Thursday. Authorities say a trove of evidence connects James to the attack. His credit card and a key to a van he’d rented were found at the shooting scene. Officers also recovered the handgun used in the shooting, which tracing records show James purchased legally in Ohio in 2011.