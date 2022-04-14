DJJ announces plans to reform Columbia prison

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) says it will reform its main prison in Columbia through a Federal agreement.

The settlement announced Thursday follows a report by the U.S. Justice Department that found state officials were violating the rights of incarcerated youth.

State officials say they will now ensure facilities are properly staffed, offer rehabilitative programming, and revise their use-of-force policies.

The Justice Department says its investigation revealed DJJ did not protect the inmates from fights and forced them to spend days or even weeks in isolation for minor infractions.