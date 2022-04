LCSD looking for suspect from home burglary on Pioneer Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County deputies are searching for a suspect in a home invasion from back in January. Investigators say Quindelle Tyquan Dozier broke into a home on Pioneer Drive on January 24.

We could really use your help… Quindelle Tyquan Dozier is wanted in connection to a Jan. 24 burglary on Pioneer Drive. If you have seen him or know where he is, please call Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372 or by using the app. pic.twitter.com/hKi6xHmFji — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) April 13, 2022

If you know where he is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.