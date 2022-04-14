Local Living: Blythewood Doko Rodeo bucks into town, learn about Pawmetto Lifeline’s “Bark to the Park” event and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get out your best cowboy and cowgirl boots. The 12th annual Blythewood Doko Rodeo is bucking into town next weekend. Next Friday and Saturday, gates open at 5:30 p.m., so come early for the best seats, food and fun. The rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. with eight pro events, including bull riding, tie down roping and barrel racing. If you’d like to take your turn taking a ride on the wild side, there will be a mechanical bull at the event as well as western shopping. It’s all going down at the Community Park Arena on Blythewood Road.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s almost Easter time, and the kids are getting ready to stuff their faces with all the goodies from the Easter Bunny! Doko Meadows in Blythewood is inviting the family to search for thousands of Easter eggs throughout the park, at the annual “Easter Egg-Stravaganza.” It will be this Saturday, April 16, starting at 11 a.m. There will also be goodie bags for kids, and BBQ sandwiches for lunch. The event is free and open to the public.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Time to lace up your running shoes for the “Easter Dash” race this weekend. The event is this Saturday, April 16, rain or shine. The 5K starts at 8:30 a.m., with the Cottontail Youth Run getting underway at 9:15 a.m. The race starts at the corner of Trenholm Road and Forest Drive. There will also be a costume contest for the best dressed Easter Bunny, and the winner gets $100. The 5K walk/run is $35 and includes a T-shirt. The youth run is $20.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready to dress in your Sunday best, to get annual family pics with the Easter Bunny! The Columbiana Centre will have the Easter Bunny ready for the camera every day until Saturday, April 16. You’ll need to reserve your spot online the Columbiana Centre website. Pictures packages start at $35.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you weren’t able to wake up early enough this morning to catch Good Morning Columbia, you missed hearing about a great event helping animals, going on next weekend. ABC Columbia’s Lindsey Goodwin sat down with Pawmetto Lifeline to hear about this year’s “Bark to the Park” event.