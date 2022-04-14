SCDEW: Increase in first time unemployment insurance claims last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reports an increase in initial unemployment insurance claims last week. From April 3-9, SCDEW reported 2,017 initial unemployment insurance claims, that is an increase from the 1,455 claims reported the previous week.

Last week, SCDEW says 4,831 claimants received an average benefit of $272.82.

Since March 15, 2020, SCDEW says a total of $6,620,922,934.41 has been paid out to claimants.

To see SCDEW’s full data dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.