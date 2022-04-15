Gamecocks fans talk 2022 expectations ahead of spring game

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — After a winning season last year, South Carolina Gamecocks football fans are excited to see what 2022 brings.

The annual spring game takes place at Williams Brice Stadium Saturday evening.

Last year was all about new head coach Shane Beamer. This year, the talk around town is about a new transfer who could help Beamer improve on what fan’s say was a step in the right direction.

“He did a great job. We went 7 and 6 and won a bowl game,” said USC alum Michael Candee. “Everybody thought we were probably only going to win two games.”

“We went out and played hard. Every game it felt competitive at least,” said USC sophomore James Butschie. “It could have been better, but it could have been a lot worse.”

He plans to be at the spring game tomorrow night to see how the 2022 team is shaping up.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the new recruits,” Butschie said. “I think we had a really good recruiting class. I’m excited to see the new guys out there and the returning guys and how they’ve improved.”

Other fans are excited about one new name in particular.

“Well, I think the obvious answer is probably Spencer Rattler,” said USC pharmacy student Peter Hiller.

“I’m excited to see Rattler. I feel like he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the nation,” said Spencer Kenny, USC freshman. “We got some new transfer wide receivers and running backs. All the position groups are really skilled. I think our offense is going to be really good.”

“Spencer Rattler, number one. A couple new transfer running backs,” Candee said. “See how the defense is doing.”

The USC alum believes last year left Beamer room for improvement.

“Definitely the line, offense and defense,” Candee said. “We gave up too many rushing yards last year.”

“I would have to say giving up those big plays on defense. There were times it was frustrating,” Hiller said. “It was like no matter what coverage the defense was set in, the other teams found a way to find the holes.”

Fans are cautiously optimistic for more progress in Beamer’s second year in charge.

“I hope we win at least eight games,” Candee said.

“I think going in with a new leader in the locker room and Coach Beamer in his second year with this team, I have pretty high hopes,” Butschie said. “I’m expecting another bowl game at least.”

“I’ve seen mixed reviews all around,” Hiller said. “I would be happy if they got more than six wins.

“I’m hoping for eight wins. Obviously that’s a lot, it’s still second year so you can’t put too high expectations on it,” Kenny said. “Eight wins would be a great year and another bowl win hopefully. As always, if we can beat Clemson, that’s the top goal.”

“If South Carolina can keep improving, hopefully we’ll see some success this year,” Hiller concluded.

Gamecocks fans will have a first look at this year’s team Saturday night at 7.