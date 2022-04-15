Local Living: Learn to bottle feed a kitten this weekend, get your fair food fix next week and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Have you ever wanted to learn how to bottle feed a cat? Of course you have, who hasn’t? Saturday at 12 p.m., the Columbia Animal Shelter will hold a kitten shower and bottle baby class. Light refreshments will be provided. If you bring a donation, you will be entered to win a prize. Some of the items in need are kitten milk replacer, top-open cat carriers and tube socks.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s not yet time for the South Carolina State Fair to open its gates, but you can get some fair food. The State Fair’s food drive thru opens this month. Mark your calendars for Tuesday, April 19-24. You’ll have from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. every day to purchase corn dogs, fried tasty treats and turkey legs.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Christians around the world are celebrating Holy Week as we lead up to Easter Sunday. Today is Good Friday, which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus. In the holy land, Christian pilgrims mark the day by carrying the cross through the streets of Jerusalem.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tonight marks the official start of the Jewish holiday, Passover. It commemorates the emancipation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt. The eight-day observance comes to a close on April 23.