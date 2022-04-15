SCDEW reports significant increase in the number of South Carolinians working
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The number of people working in the state continues to grow. Today the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce announced that during the month of March more than two million people were working in South Carolina. Officials say that is a significant increase over the previous month.
In addition, the agency says the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4% for the month. Nationally, officials say the unemployment rate is 3.6%.