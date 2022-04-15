SCDEW reports significant increase in the number of South Carolinians working

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The number of people working in the state continues to grow. Today the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce announced that during the month of March more than two million people were working in South Carolina. Officials say that is a significant increase over the previous month.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March is 3.4 percent, down from February's estimated unemployment rate of 3.5 percent. Read South Carolina's March Employment Situation report and statement by Executive Director Dan Ellzey here –>https://t.co/E1uZMwI7L2 pic.twitter.com/A38a2yEk5G — SCDEW (@SCDEWinfo) April 15, 2022

In addition, the agency says the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4% for the month. Nationally, officials say the unemployment rate is 3.6%.