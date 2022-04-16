Law enforcement increases presence for Easter weekend

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Don’t be in too much of a hurry to get to your Easter destination this weekend if you’re hitting the roads.

You can expect to see additional enforcement over the next several days.

The agency says South Carolina Highway Patrol and State Transport Police will work with local law enforcement, focusing on all traffic violations.

Officials add that they will have a special emphasis on infractions like DUI, speeding, aggressive and distracted driving, which are violations leading to collisions and fatalities.

There have been 254 fatalities statewide compared to 304 during this same time last year.