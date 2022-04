Tips to have a ‘sweet’ and healthy holiday

(CNN) — Candy, Chocolate and perhaps even some of those marshmallow peeps, they are all things the Easter bunny may very well fill those Easter baskets with this year.

But, how do you keep your kids blood sugar in check, as they eat all the holiday treats they can possibly consume?

Mandy Gaither tells us what some health experts are recommending for a healthier but still just as “hoppy” Easter.