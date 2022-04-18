Columbia PD asking for anyone with video from mall shooting incident to come forward
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department is asking anyone who captured the Columbiana Centre shooting or the scene on video to send it to the department. Chief Skip Holbrook says “we know a lot of people saw different things. Please take a moment, collect your thoughts and reach out to law enforcement.”
There’s also a dedicated hotline number for witnesses to call and explain what they saw. That number is 803-545-3525.