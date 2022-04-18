Gamecock tight end-receiver set to transfer

The Gamecocks are losing a receiver to transfer, just two days after the end of their spring practices.

Receiver and tight end EJ Jenkins announced on social media Monday his intentions to enter the transfer portal and leave USC. Jenkins had eight receptions for 117 yards last year.

“I’m truly blessed to meet people that I can call family in my time at South Carolina,” Jenkins said on social media.

The 6-foot-7 Jenkins transferred to USC with former Gamecock Quarterback Jason Brown from St. Francis (Pa.). Brown has since transferred to Virginia Tech.

Thank you South Carolina ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IDWeLH7Nkw — EJ Jenkins (@AllDayEJ) April 18, 2022