Just How Loud is a Wind Turbine?

The picture below tells the whole story in easy to understand, relatable noise comparisons. If you are on the turbine itself, it’s about as loud as a lawnmower. Typically, wind turbines are not placed any closer than 1000 feet from homes. At that distance, it’s pretty hard to detect the noise above just the normal background noise that’s outside. To put this into some context, at 1000 feet away, a turbine’s noise level is around 43 decibels. That compares to the average refrigerator that has a noise level of 40 decibels. The whole article on this is here: How Loud Is A Wind Turbine? | GE News