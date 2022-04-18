Local Living: Blythewood Doko Rodeo, Soiree on State in Cayce this weekend and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get out your best cowboy and cowgirl boots. The 12th annual Blythewood Doko Rodeo is bucking into town this weekend. On Friday and Saturday, gates open at 5:30 p.m., so come early for the best seats, food and fun. The rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. with eight pro events, including bull riding, tie down roping and barrel racing. If you’d like to take your turn taking a ride on the wild side, there will be a mechanical bull at the event as well as western shopping. It’s all going down at the Community Park Arena on Blythewood Road.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Cayce’s Soiree on State is returning this month! On Saturday April 23, the family can enjoy live music, get their faces painted, play in bounce houses and explore dozens of food and art vendors. Soiree on State will be from 2-8 p.m. along State Street, from Poplar Avenue to Railroad Street. Interested vendors can apply now on the City of Cayce’s website.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Hip hop stars from across the south are coming to Colonial Life Arena for one night only this spring. April 22, Charlotte native DaBaby, and Columbia natives Blacc Zacc and Renni Rucci are joining Kodak Black to headline the 2022 Spring Jam. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for some fair food! Back by popular demand, the South Carolina State Fair is hosting a “Spring Fair Food Drive-Through.” The event starts this week, running from April 19-24. You’ll have from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. every day to get your corndogs, fried tasty treats and turkey legs!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In this week’s Monday Movie Musing, Matt Perron takes a look at “The Secrets of Dumbledore.”