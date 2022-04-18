Orangeburg County deputies searching for missing man who may harm himself

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is asking for you help finding a missing man who may harm himself. Monday afternoon, Ravenell says the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office was informed that 33-year-old Berry Aultman was missing from his home on Limestone Road. Family members say they last heard from him around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

“We’re concerned in this case due to the fact this gentleman left cryptic messages for family members implying he may do harm to his own self,” the sheriff said. “We’d like to find him as quickly as possible to ensure he’s OK.”

According to investigators, family members say Aultman left them messages on social media that gave them the impression he would harm himself.

Officials say Aultman is about 5’7″ tall and weighs roughly 210 pounds. He could be driving a black 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and heading towards the Cherokee, North Carolina area as he is know to frequent there, according to officials.

If you know where Aultman is or may be, call 803-534-3550.