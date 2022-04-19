AG Wilson reacts to federal judge’s ruling on public transportation mask mandate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson responded to the news that a federal judge ruled the public transportation mask mandate unlawful, calling it a victory. In a statement, he said in part, “Passengers have liberty rights too, and that liberty should be recognized and protected.”

Wilson says South Carolina has a lawsuit pending in Florida over the mask mandate, but it was not involved in this specific case.