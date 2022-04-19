Columbia PD: Bond denied for both men arrested for Columbiana Centre shooting

Robinson Bond CPD Marquise Robinson denied bond. Image: Columbia Police Department

Marquise Robinson Marquise Robinson Image: Lexington County Detention Center

Price Bond CPD Jewayne Price denied bond. Image: Columbia Police Department

Jewayne Price Jewayne Price Courtesy: Lexington County Detention Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday morning, two men arrested in connection with the weekend shooting at the Columbiana Centre appeared in bond court. Nine people were shot in during the incident on Saturday which injured 14.

According to the Columbia Police Department, a judge denied bond for Marquise Robinson. He is charged with nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, one count of attempted murder and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Authorities say the judge denied bond because Robinson was deemed a flight risk and danger to the community.

Police say Jewayne Price, who was already in custody for Saturday’s shooting, is also be charged with an additional nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature as well as attempted murder.

On Tuesday, the judge also denied bond for Price, stating he too is a danger to the community and a flight risk.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook says officers are looking for a third suspect they say was involved in the incident.

Police say Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith is wanted on nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder and unlawful carrying of a pistol.