Healthy Carolina Farmers Market aims to make fresh produce more convenient at UofSC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Healthy Carolina Farmers Market closed out its spring season today, in observance of Earth Day and Denim Day. Farmers and vendors lined Greene Street Tuesday afternoon with fresh fruit, produce and some homemade items.

The market began back in 2008 as part of the University of South Carolina’s commitment to healthy campus environment. Vendors we spoke with tell us they’re trying to help college students create a healthier lifestyle by making fresh food more convenient.

If you missed Tuesday’s event, Healthy Carolina Farmers Market meets will be out Wednesday at 3400 Forest Drive from 12-5 p.m.