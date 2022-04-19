Local Living: Keep the Midlands Beautiful hosting “Spotless Service Saturday” event, Spring Jam 2022 coming to Colonial Life Arena and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Keep the Midlands Beautiful is partnering with the City of Columbia for their Earth Day, Spotless Saturday clean-up event. Their “Spotless Service Saturday” program will focus on cleaning up the Booker Washington Heights neighborhood. It takes place this Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Volunteers will be provided liter pickers, safety vests and trash bags. All volunteers will meet at the Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center on Grant Street to get their supplies. Everyone will also receive a free lunch and ‘thank you’ gift for helping keep the Midlands beautiful.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’ve ever wanted to go to the moon, now’s your chance! The South Carolina State Museum is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 16 with a limited time planetarium experience. The State Museum invites guests to take a trip to the Descartes Highlands lunar landing site, and follow South Carolinian Astronaut Charlie Duke’s footsteps in this stunning show in the museum’s state-of-the-art digital dome planetarium. It’s going on now through April 30. The museum is open until 5 p.m. every day this week.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready to play ball? The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for adult summer basketball leagues! You must be 21 years or older to register your team. The registration fee is $300 per team. You can register now through Monday, May 16 by submitting the online registration form. The winners will also be awarded championship rings!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Hip hop stars from across the south are coming to Colonial Life Arena for one night only this spring. April 22, Charlotte native DaBaby, and Columbia natives Blacc Zacc and Renni Rucci are joining Kodak Black to headline the 2022 Spring Jam. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Music icon Elton John is coming to the Midlands! The musical legend is finally having his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour after it was originally postponed back in 2020 because of the pandemic. All tickets purchased for the original date are still valid. The concert is next Wednesday, April 20 at Colonial Life Arena. You can get tickets now at ticketmaster.com.