State leaders weigh in on how to stop gun violence in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — After two shootings in South Carolina this past weekend, many are asking what can be done to stop gun violence.

In addition to the Columbiana Center Mall Shooting here in the Midland, nine other people were shot at a Hampton County nightclub.

“I think everybody knows I’m a big proponent of getting guns off the street. I’m a big proponent of closing these loopholes in our gun laws,” said Rep. Jim Clyburn at a luncheon on Monday.

“Look, there’s posted ‘No concealed weapons’. Unless they put in metal detectors and everything else, I’m not sure they could have done much more than they did,” said Mayor Daniel Rickenmann about Saturday’s mall shooting.

However, Congressman Clyburn believes that more can be done when it comes to gun laws.

“It is time for us to recognize that the Second Amendment has as much right to be scrutinized as the First Amendment. The courts have told us that time and time again,” the House Majority whip said. “The most conservative person to serve on the supreme court in my lifetime, Scalia, said on more than one occasion that the Second Amendment has limitations. We should stop this foolishness.”

Mayor Rickenmann believes that preventing these types of incidents begins with strict justice and investment into the community.

“We got to have stiff penalties. People need to know there’s consequences for these types of actions,” the Columbia mayor said. “We also have to make sure we’re making investments to improve the quality of life, make sure there’s job opportunities, take out the hurdles so people can start businesses and make sure they have options. It’s on all of us.”

The Columbia Police Department says it is too early to determine if Saturday’s shooting was gang related but said that it likely stemmed from an on-going conflict.

Suspect Jewayne Price’s lawyer has stated that his client was acting in self-defense and was threatened on Facebook before being shot at first.

“There is gang violence,” Rickenmann admitted. “We’ve got a target market of 18 to 24 year olds that we have to help get into jobs so there are other opportunities besides violence and gang life.”

Tuesday morning, Jewayne Price and another suspect, Marquise Robinson, were denied bond and charged with attempted murder and 9 counts of assault and battery.

“What I will tell you is that as a community, we’re not going to accept this. This is not going to be the norm in Columbia South Carolina,” Rickenmann concluded.