UofSC updates COVID-19 dashboard, 21 total active cases on campus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina updated its COVID-19 dashboard, reflecting the latest data on infection across campus. According to the dashboard, 13 students and eight faculty/staff members have active cases of COVID-19.

The campus alert level currently says “New Normal” on the dashboard.

Since January 1, officials say 4,907 total cases have been reported on campus.

