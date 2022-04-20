More than five million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian invasion

ASSOCIATED PRESS (AP)– Thousands more Ukrainian civilians are trying to flee. The U.N. Refugee Agency says more than five million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country.

The agency announced the milestone in Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II Wednesday.

The mayor of Warsaw says Poland’s capital is at capacity and can’t house more refugees.

