Richland Library offering COVID-19 vaccines at St. Andrews location Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you still haven’t gotten your coronavirus vaccine or booster dose, the Richland County Library has you covered.

The library will host a vaccine clinic Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at its St. Andrews location on Broad River Road. Officials say Cooperative Health will offer the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and up, as well as booster shots for those eligible.

Appointments are encouraged, but organizers say walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, call 803-722-1822.