CPD: 3rd Columbiana Centre Mall shooting suspect turns himself in

Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith (Courtesy: Lexington Co. Detention Center) Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith

Jewayne Price Jewayne Price Courtesy: Lexington County Detention Center

Marquise Robinson Marquise Robinson Image: Lexington County Detention Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say the 3rd Columbiana Centre Mall shooting suspect has turned himself in to authorities.

Authorities say Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith faces the same charges as Jewayne Price and Marquise Robinson.

They are charged with 9 counts of assault & battery of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said at least 15 injuries were reported, with 9 victims shot and 6 victims being injured while trying to escape.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an ongoing conflict between the three suspects.

All three are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Price and Robinson were both denied bond.

Smith’s bond hearing is today at 1 p.m. at the City of Columbia Municipal Court.

