Richland County deputy honored with national award for distinguished service

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Richland County deputy is being honored with a national award for her dedicated work in the community.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, when Deputy Sarah Merriman was dispatched to a call for a domestic dispute in progress, she was told the suspect was armed with a gun. When she got there, she saw a man with a shotgun and a woman on the scene who was bleeding from the head. Merriman talked with the suspect and pleaded with him to drop the shotgun. Although the suspect reportedly taunted her to take out her gun and shoot him, Merriman was able to calm him down, lower his weapon and safely take him into custody.

We are so proud of Dep. Sarah Merriman who was presented with the Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing today. She's the first South Carolina law enforcement officer to receive this award! @USAO_SC pic.twitter.com/2d1DA1DGoF — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) April 21, 2022

Because of her ability to deescalate the situation, Deputy Merriman is the first South Carolina law enforcement officer to receive the Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing.