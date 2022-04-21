Senate has own plan for Univ. of South Carolina trustees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate appears to have a different idea on how to revamp the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees. The Senate’s plan approved Thursday by a subcommittee still kicks all the trustees off the board at the end of June 2023 and trims the number of seats similar to the House version. The version of the bill passed Thursday by a Senate subcommittee would no longer have the trustees come from districts. Instead, the plan cuts the current 20-member board to 17 voting members. The House version trimmed the board to 13. Lawmakers are upset at how some trustees have interfered in athletics and other daily affairs.