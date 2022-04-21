US to provide $500 million more in financial aid to Ukraine

By Fatima Hussein and Chris Megerian

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will provide $500 million more in financial assistance for Ukraine to sustain critical government operations as it fends off the Russia invasion. A Treasury official says the money will help support salaries, pensions and other programs. The announcement is expected Thursday as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal against the backdrop of International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings that have been dominated by conversations over how to manage the spillover from Russia’s war. Treasury imposed a new wave of sanctions against Russia this week, including penalties against more than 40 people and entities accused of evading sanctions.