WHO: COVID-19 cases around the globe steadily dropping

CNN– The number of COVID-19 cases around the world is steadily dropping. Wednesday, the World Health Organization reported that the number of new cases globally is down 24% from the week before. The WHO says, from April 11-17, decreases in case numbers were reported in all six of its regions.

COVID-19 deaths also plunged in all six regions, with the number of fatal cases down 12%.