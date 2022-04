Beaufort County man accused abducting, threatening to shoot infant daughter

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– After an Amber Alert early this morning, Beaufort County deputies have arrested a man accused of abducting his infant daughter.

Authorities say Jarious Housey, the non-custodial father, is accused of abducting his 9-month-old daughter J’Adore Housey at gunpoint and threatening to shoot her. Deputies say the infant has been found safe.

This incident is still under investigation.