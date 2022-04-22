Coroner: Newberry woman dies after her dog attacks her

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Authorities in Newberry County say a woman is dead after her dog attacked her on Apple Orchard Lane. Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece says the victim was 45-year-old Erin Beach, of Newberry.

Investigators are not sure what provoked the attack on Thursday. EMS and deputies arriving on the scene say the dog showed very aggressive behavior towards them which resulted in the death of the dog. Officials say the dog will be transported to DHEC for a necropsy.

The incident remains under investigation by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.