FDA investigates General Mills after complaints over ‘Lucky Charms’

The FDA is looking into reports of thousands getting sick after eating the cereal

The FDA is investigating ‘Lucky Charms’ after reports of thousands of people getting sick.

The move comes after a popular online poison website reported that more than 13-hundred people said they had gastro-intestinal issues after eating ‘Lucky Charms’ cereal. However, cereal maker ‘General Mills’ says it has found no evidence of people getting sick.

The FDA says it has received only a few complaints about people getting sick after eating the cereal directly. The FDA has started an on-site inspection of the cereal production sites…but has not announced a recall.