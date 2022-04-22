Officials in Columbia to hold Youth Violence Prevention Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia is working with the Parks and Recreation Department and the Columbia Police Department for Youth Violence Prevention Week next week. Six events are scheduled throughout the week of April 24-29 to raise awareness about the effects of youth violence.

Sunday, April 24

National Youth Violence Prevention Week Kick-Off Hyatt Park (930 Jackson Avenue) Music, games, food and more



Monday, April 25

The “X” Factor Earlewood Park (1111 Recreation Drive) Interactive play looking at your emotions and triggers



Tuesday, April 26

Parent Resource Fair Drop-In Hyatt Park (930 Jackson Avenue) Youth and parent services



Wednesday, April 27

Voice of Violence Earlewood Park (1111 Recreation Drive) Youth speak out about violence affecting their lives



Thursday, April 28

Taking Control: What is a parent to do? Earlewood Park (1111 Recreation Drive) Panel discusses how to help parents working with their kids through this crisis



Friday, April 29

Hoops 4 Peace Greenview Park (6700 David Street) Music, giveaways, basketball and more!



All events are free and open to the public.