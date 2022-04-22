Officials in Columbia to hold Youth Violence Prevention Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia is working with the Parks and Recreation Department and the Columbia Police Department for Youth Violence Prevention Week next week. Six events are scheduled throughout the week of April 24-29 to raise awareness about the effects of youth violence.

Sunday, April 24

  • National Youth Violence Prevention Week Kick-Off
    • Hyatt Park (930 Jackson Avenue)
    • Music, games, food and more

Monday, April 25

  • The “X” Factor
    • Earlewood Park (1111 Recreation Drive)
    • Interactive play looking at your emotions and triggers

Tuesday, April 26

  • Parent Resource Fair Drop-In
    • Hyatt Park (930 Jackson Avenue)
    • Youth and parent services

Wednesday, April 27

  • Voice of Violence
    • Earlewood Park (1111 Recreation Drive)
    • Youth speak out about violence affecting their lives

Thursday, April 28

  • Taking Control: What is a parent to do?
    • Earlewood Park (1111 Recreation Drive)
    • Panel discusses how to help parents working with their kids through this crisis

Friday, April 29

  • Hoops 4 Peace
    • Greenview Park (6700 David Street)
    • Music, giveaways, basketball and more!

All events are free and open to the public.

