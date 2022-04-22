Police say at least 3 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC

By Michael Balsamo and Carole Feldman
Associated Press,
Police evacuate people near the scene of a shooting Friday, April 22, 2022, in Northwest Washington. Police say at least three people were injured in a shooting and city officials are warning people in the area to stay inside because of an “active threat.” Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police and federal agents swarmed into a northwest Washington neighborhood on Friday after at least three people were shot in a flurry of gunfire. City officials warned people to stay inside because of an “active threat” as dozens of officers in tactical gear were searching for the suspect. The law enforcement officers responded to the scene in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington shortly before 3:30 p.m. Assistant Police Chief Stuart Emerman says the victims include two men, who were in stable condition, and a juvenile female who suffered from a “minor gunshot wound.”

