SC GOP Senate leader seeks Election Commission oversight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The leader of South Carolina’s Senate Republicans is warning that failing to create a system for oversight of gubernatorial appointees to the state’s elections board could mean catastrophic consequences for the state’s future balloting. Sen. Shane Massey spoke with The Associated Press on Friday, a day after the chances of having true early voting in upcoming elections in South Carolina appeared to be near death. Both chambers have unanimously passed a reform bill. But Massed pushed for a provision that would give senators oversight on the entire Election Commission. Other Republicans, including House Speaker Jay Lucas and Gov. Henry McMaster, oppose that provision.