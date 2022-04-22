US Postal Service hiring in the Palmetto State

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The United States Postal Service is hiring in South Carolina. They are looking to fill a variety of positions across the state. Pay ranges from $18.92-$19.06 per hour.

The Postal Service says jobs available now through May include Assistant Rural Carrier, Rural Carrier Associate and City Carrier Assistant.

Those interested in working for USPS must be 18-years-old or older and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. They must also have a valid state driver’s license with a safe driving record and at least two years of unsupervised experience driving passenger cars of larger vehicles.

For more information on how to apply just log on to usps.com/careers.