Wagner’s Grand Slam Lifts Clemson Over No. 9 Florida State 6-4
Blake Wright lofted a sacrifice fly in the first inning, then Treyton Rank flared a two-out, run-scoring single in the second inning to tie the score. Florida State’s rundown play scored a run in the third inning, then Wagner tied the score in the fourth inning with a solo homer. The Seminoles took advantage of two errors in the sixth inning to score the go-ahead run on Colton Vincent’s safety squeeze bunt, then they added another unearned run in the eighth inning on Vincent’s two-out double.
In the eighth inning, an error off the bat of Wright loaded the bases with one out. Then on an 0-2 pitch, Wagner laced a grand slam to left field, his second home run of the game and 15th of the season, to give Clemson the lead.
The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.