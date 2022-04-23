Man armed with guns arrested for trespassing on school property

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man they was carrying a stolen weapon on school property Friday afternoon.

According to deputies, 20 year old Tyshawn Isaiah Lightbourne from Irmo, along with an unidentified woman were approach by a Dutch Folk School Resource Officer (SRO) after a school administrator notified the officer the duo in the parking lot were not students of the high school.

RCSD says when the SRO confronted the man, he determined that he was armed with a gun, and a second firearm was also located in his personal belongings.

The woman who was with Lightbourne was placed on trespass notice and allowed to leave the premises. Lightbourne was taken into custody and has now been charged with Unlawful Carry, Possession of a Stolen Weapon and Carrying a Weapon on School grounds.

Investigators say this was an isolated incident and at no time were any students or staff

He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.