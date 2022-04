City of Columbia looking to hire workers at career fair

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia wants you to build a career, not a job, and their career fair next week. The city is hiring workers for nearly every department and nearly every position.

The career fair is next Tuesday, April 26 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. On-the-spot interviews will be held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Lincoln Street.