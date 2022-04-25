1 dead in single car crash in Sumter County

ABC Columbia News (FILE)

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a deadly crash they say took place Monday night around 6pm.

According to SCHP, there was only one car involved in the crash. Officials say the unidentified driver of a 2005 Infinity Sedan was traveling southbound along SC -441 along Horn Road when the car ran off the road and struck a tree.

Authorities say the driver of that car has died. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.