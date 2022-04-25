CPD searches for gunman after one shot downtown

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting they say took place downtown just before 7pm Monday evening.

Officials say the incident happened in broad daylight in the 2400 block of Millwood Avenue at the intersection of Gervais Street. At last check the victim has been transported to an area hospital for treatment. No word yet on the severity of the injuries.

At this stage in the preliminary investigation, CPD has not reported any other injuries in relation to this shooting. However, police say this is still very early in their investigation and are still looking for any additional information that may help determine possible suspects, and what, if anything may have sparked the shooting.

If you know anything that may be of help to authorities, contact the Columbia Police Department, or call Crime stoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.

Stay with ABC Columbia News at we continue to follow this developing story on air and online.