Fairfield County Coroner: Man riding dirt bike killed after colliding with another vehicle

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill says a Winnsboro man died after his dirt bike collided with another vehicle. The coroner says 28-year-old Allen Jermaine Trapp II was ejected from his dirt bike after it collided with a vehicle on Friday. Authorities say he was taken to the MUSC Fairfield Emergency Department by EMS.

The accident remains under investigation.