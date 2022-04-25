Local Living: City of Columbia hosing career fair Tuesday, Lower Richland Sweet Potato Festival this weekend and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia is looking to fill a number of jobs. The city is hosting a career fair at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on April 26.

Registration is not required.

The City of Columbia will host a career fair on April 26, 2022! 📍 Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center

⌚ 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. More information about how to get your City of Columbia career started is available here: https://t.co/Ux9Gf6pzhC#WeAreColumbia #ColumbiaSC pic.twitter.com/yolwiIXasp — City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) April 6, 2022

You can find more information about working for the City of Columbia at hr.columbiasc.gov/employment.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Symphony League is holding a fundraising benefit concert this Saturday in Columbia to benefit the South Carolina Philharmonic. The “Bratwurst, Beethoven and Biergarten” event is paring german food, along with wine and beer, with the sounds of a string quartet playing some of Beethoven’s greatest hits. It’ll be at the Palmetto Club on Sumter Street starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $100 per person, and you can get yours on the Philharmonic website.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sweet potato lovers are in for a treat this weekend at the Lower Richland Sweet Potato Festival. The festival kicks off with a parade in Hopkins this Saturday at 11 a.m.

They’ll have dancers, live bands, family-friendly games and carnival rides too! There will also be food and craft vendors. ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson will be hosting the event, and admission is free.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is ready to play ball! They’re accepting registration for adult summer basketball leagues. You must be 21 years or older to register your team. The registration fee is $300 per team. You can register now through Monday, May 16 by submitting the online registration form. The winners will also be awarded championship rings! Find more information at https://parksandrec.columbiasc.gov/adult-sports/.