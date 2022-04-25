Running 4 Heroes honors the life of fallen Cayce Police Officer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sunday, Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Zechariah Cartledge, founder of the Running 4 Heroes non-profit, runs to raise funds for the families of fallen law enforcement officers and injured first responders. On Sunday, he carried a flag for a one mile run in honor of Officer Barr.

Since its inception in 2019, officials say the non-profit has raised more than $94,000 for the families and more than $267,000 in grants for injured first responders. If you want to donate, visit running4heroes.org.